Cyclist of Astana Pro Team Luis Leon Sanchez won 2nd stage of the Volta ao Algarve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cyclist of Astana Pro Team Luis Leon Snachez won the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve with the Alto da Foia finish, Velolive.com informs.

32-year-old Sanchez was able to overpower British cyclist of Sky Team Geraint Thomas and Slovenian cyclist from LottoNI-Jumbo Primoz Roglic.

"I am happy to win the race among so strong competition. I knew I was ready but I did not know who I would do at such a hard finish like we have here.

I want to thank all my teammates who supported me. I also want to thank my family who sacrifice a lot because of me. This victory is an opportunity to say thank you to everybody. Tomorrow, we have an individual time trial race, which I'm traditionally good at. Let's see what happens there," he said.

