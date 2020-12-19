Cyclone Yasa kills 2, leaves trail of destruction in Fiji

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Powerful Cyclone Yasa has caused at least two deaths and widespread destruction in Fiji, the country’s prime minister said on Friday.

The category-5 storm is considered one of the strongest to ever hit the South Pacific. With winds of up to 345 kilometers per hour, Yasa devastated Vanua Levu, the second largest island in Fiji, from Thursday afternoon and overnight when it destroyed houses, crops, and left villages without electricity or communications, EFE-EPA reports.