Cyprus sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to fight COVID-19

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM Remedica pharmaceutical company’s humanitarian aid arrived in Almaty on October 12 with the help of Kazakh Embassy to Israel and Cyprus concurrently, the Embassy’s official website reads.

The cargo weighing 500 kg contains 9,000 drugs ad 50,000 face masks.

This humanitarian assistance demonstrates traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus and solidarity in international pandemic response.

Remedica is the leading pharmaceutical company of Cyprus. Its products are sold in more than 160 countries of the world. Currently the company has five modern factories. Its products are approved by healthcare bodies of the EU and other states of the world.