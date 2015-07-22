Cyrus to host MTV awards

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Two years after twerking her way into MTV history, Miley Cyrus will be hosting the cable channel's Video Music Awards.

In a tweet on Monday, the pop star posted photos of herself in a bright green alien outfit, holding up posters reading, "MTV won't let me perform," followed by "So I'm hosting this year's VMAs."

MTV confirmed the news and shared Cyrus's photos on Twitter, but it did not retweet the 22-year-old's expletive-laced tweet. The former Disney star sparked a frenzy at the 2013 VMAs when she performed with Robin Thicke, engaging in the provocative dance style of "twerking." The awards show, which honors artists for achievements in music videos, has a history of surprising, unscripted moments. The VMAs will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. Nominees for the awards were announced on Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Arabnews.com.