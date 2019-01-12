Czech company L-410 aircraft to Kazakhstan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - DBK-Leasing JSC and the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development have begun to upgrade the fleet of aircrafts for regional and sanitary-medical flights, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the ministry, in the framework of the project, DBK-Leasing financed the purchase of two Czech-made L-410 aircraft for Zhetysu Airlines. The planes have already arrived at Taldykorgan airport.



The L-410 model has been successfully operated in more than 50 countries. It is most popular in the territory of the CIS countries.



DBK-Leasing is a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Development Bank JSC, which is part of the National Managing Holding Baiterek. The company provides leasing financing for the implementation of investment projects under government programs and commercial financing.



DBK-Leasing JSC jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and Akimat of the Almaty Region launched a project to update the aircraft fleet for regional and sanitary-medical flights.



The Civil Aviation Committee noted that the aircraft fleet renewal project was implemented within the framework of the Nurly Zhol State Program and is aimed at the development of small and regional aviation. This is becoming an important task to ensure the access of the population of remote settlements to large agglomeration centers, addressing emergency needs.



The press service of DBK-Leasing JSC summed up that the development of regional aviation will expand the aviation services market, preserve and develop the infrastructure for operating small aircraft equipment, and satisfy the needs of economic sectors, including the provision of health, tourism and other services.



L-410 is designed to carry 19 passengers, cargo or for specific purposes. The operation and maintenance of this category of aircraft require minimal expenses.



At the same time, these aircrafts can land on runways with a hard and unpaved surface under extreme temperature conditions, which is typical of the harsh continental climate of Kazakhstan.



The main activities of Zhetysu are the transportation of passengers, baggage, cargo and mail; civilian and aircraft operations; aircraft maintenance; the implementation of industrial and economic activities to satisfy consumers in air transport. It is a 100 percent state-owned company and operates flights to socially significant destinations.







Aircraft Industries, a.s. is the largest passenger aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic with a long tradition of aircraft manufacturing, with about 1,000 employees. The extensive portfolio of activities includes the integrated production of aircraft, ranging from blanks to tin parts, from the production of cables and components to the final assembly of aircraft.