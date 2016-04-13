Czech company to build pig-breeding farm in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Czech company Bauer injects over 10 bln tenge in construction of a pig-breeding farm in Karaganda region, Kazinform learnt from the region's head Nurmukhambet Abdibekov.

“We have attracted a strategic investor – Czech company Bauer – for the production of pork and building a 1250-head selection-hybrid centre. The total volume of investments is 10.7 bln tenge. The animals will be brought from Denmark and France,” Abdibekov said at the briefing devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

According to him, Polish businessmen are presently considering an opportunity of investing in manufacture of milk and dairy products.

The region wants also to open eight agricultural cooperatives in livestock breeding, cropping, meat and milk processing, fur processing.

In 2016, the region plans to commission four investment projects in agro-industrial complex to the amount of 2 bln tenge.