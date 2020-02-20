Czech Embassy talks on spheres of cooperation expansion in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Czech Republic is interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in spheres of mechanical engineering, mining, agriculture and aviation, a spokesperson of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Kazakhstan told Trend.

«Trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are on a very good level and reflect our political connections. Taking into consideration the interest of both countries, it is estimated that the trade relations between countries will only expand in the future,» the Embassy said, Trend reports.

In 2018, the trade turnover increased by 29.5 percent compared to 2017. It is expected that the mutual trade turnover will increase, added the spokesperson.

According to the embassy, such spheres as mechanical engineering, mining, agriculture and aviation are most likely to be of a priority of cooperation expansion.«

The spokesperson noted that Czech companies operating in the abovementioned spheres are especially interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan. Furthermore, both countries are interested in cooperation in tourism sphere due to the high demand for recently launched Nur-Sultan – Prague direct flight.

»The governments of both countries display support for cooperation development by launching projects on economic diplomacy,« the Embassy reported.