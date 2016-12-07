Czech energy-saving technologies may be used in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana Kazakhstan-Czech Energy Conference has taken place.

Opening the conference, Kazakhstan Vice-Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev noted that a high share of the generating sources in the country use solid fuel (73,2%).

"Only 18,4% use gas, 8,1% is hydroelectric power stations 0,3% operate using renewable energy resources. Electricity is generated by 76 power plants. Cumulative capacity of our power plants is 21,3 gigawatts", - Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev told.

During the conference there were demonstrated the most advanced energy-saving technologies, achievements and experience of the Czech Republic which can be used during upgrade of Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure.

The Czech delegation consisted of more than 30 Czech companies, financial institutions and manufacturing plants looking for Kazakhstan partners for cooperation in power and ore mining industry. The delegation was headed by Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mladek.