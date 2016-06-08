Czech engineering companies ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international conference titled "External relations with EEU member states" took place in Ostrava city, the Czech Republic, which Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Adbykarimov and Majilis deputy, Chairman of the Board of the Engineering Union of Kazakhstan Mairam Pshembayev took part in.

The leadership of the Moravian-Silesian Region of the Czech Republic and the trade and commerce chamber, ambassadors of Armenia, Belarus and Russia and representatives of the business structures of the EEU the Czech Republic participated in the even.

The Kazakhstani diplomat told about the activity of Kazakhstan as an EEU presiding country, implementation of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on deepening of the economic relations of the union with the third countries and the key integration organizations including the EU.

Meiram Pshembayev also delivered a report and informed the representatives of the Czech business about development of the engineering sphere in Kazakhstan, favourable investment and business climate and the industrial and economic potential of the country. He called the Czech business structures for active cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementation of joint projects and participation in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

M. Pshembayev also invited Czech engineering companies to take part in the Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan scheduled for September 16, 2016.