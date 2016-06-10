Czech Republic, foreign diplomats in Prague condole with Kazakhstan over Aktobe terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official representatives of the Czech Republic and diplomatic missions in Prague expressed their condolences to the people of Kazakhstan and families of those killed during terrorist attack in the city of Aktobe on June 5, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Prague.

The Embassy opened a Book of Condolences due to announcement of the National Mourning Day in Kazakhstan on June 9.

Representatives of the Czech President’s Executive Office, Prosecutor General's office, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, heads of Czech organizations and diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited in Prague came to the Embassy today and left messages of condolences in the Book.