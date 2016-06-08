Czech Republic officially confirms its participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jan Mládek officially confirmed his country will participate in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

The ministry will be responsible for the preparations and the concept of the Czech pavilion at the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital. The Czech Republic earmarked €3.63 million to this end, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Renewable energy sources play an important role in the structure of the Czech energy policy. The country has a number of programs on the development of renewable energy sources, including state aid programs.



According to the EXPO 2017 secretariat, the Czech Republic is the 89th country to officially confirm its participation.