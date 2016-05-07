  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Czech team begins 2016 IIHF World Championship with win 3-0 over Russia

    11:08, 07 May 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Czech team started the 2016 IIHF World Championship, which kicked off on Friday in Russia, with the confident 3-0 victory over Russia in Group A at the VTB Ice Palace on Friday, TASS reports.

    The goals were scored by Kundratek Tomas (15th minute), Roman Cervenka (21st minute) and Michal Birner (59th minute).

    The matches of the 2016 IIHF World Championship are held in the Russian capital of Moscow and in the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg between May 6 and 22.
    A total of 16 national teams, qualified to play in the 2016 IIHF World Championship, were divided into two groups. The 12,000-seat VTB Ice Palace in Moscow hosts the matches of Group A, which comprises the teams from Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Kazakhstan.
    The 6,000-seat Yubileiny Arena hosts the matches of Group B teams, which are from Canada, Finland, the United States, Slovakia, Belarus, France, Germany and Hungary.
    Russia plays the next match against Kazakhstan on May 8. The Czech team takes on Latvia a day earlier.

    Tags:
    Russia Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!