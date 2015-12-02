D. Akishev reported to Nazarbayev on measures to ensure financial market stability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

At the meeting, D. Akishev informed the President about the measures on ensuring stability in the financial market, prevention of sharp fluctuations of the exchange rate and issuance of a 20000 banknote.

Besides, D. Akishev reported on the beginning of the work on fulfillment of the instructions given by the Head of State in his annual state-of-the-nation address including the issues of regulation of financial institutes, reduction of the inflation rate and holding of the effective explanatory work.