D. Babenko in top ten in mass-start at World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Babenko is in the top ten in the B group mass start race at the World Cup. The stage of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating has concluded in German Inzell. Men of the B group competed in the mass-start.

South Korean speed skater Lee Seung-Hoon finished first, Dutch Jan Blokhuijsen was second and Italian Nikola Tumolero was third.

Kazakhstani speed skater Dmitry Babenko finished the race with the tenth best time.