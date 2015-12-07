  • kz
    D. Babenko in top ten in mass-start at World Cup

    11:13, 07 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Babenko is in the top ten in the B group mass start race at the World Cup. The stage of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating has concluded in German Inzell. Men of the B group competed in the mass-start.

    South Korean speed skater Lee Seung-Hoon finished first, Dutch Jan Blokhuijsen was second and Italian Nikola Tumolero was third.

    Kazakhstani speed skater Dmitry Babenko finished the race with the tenth best time.

