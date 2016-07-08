  • kz
    D. Coldwell: I doubt Eubank Jr. can beat Golovkin

    15:28, 08 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxing trainer Dave Coldwell thinks that the level of Chris Eubank Jr. is not high enough to beat Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Eubank Jr. is a very good fighter. There is absolutely no doubt that he is a top fighter, he's got the talent and drive. However, I think that the levels of these two boxers are too different. I give credit to Eubank Jr. for being ready to fight Golovkin, but I do not think he will win. He's good, he is a challenge for Golovkin, but I just doubt that he can win," he told in the interview to Sky Sports.

     

     

     

