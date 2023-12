ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 1500m race among men concluded at the Essent ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Calgary, Canada, Sports.kz informs.

Ted-Jan Bloemen won the race, Russian Kirill Goluvev was second and Norwegian Sindre Henriksen finished third. Kazakhstani speed skaters Denis Kuzin and Dmitry Babenko finished 7 th and 15 th respectively.