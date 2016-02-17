  • kz
    D. Lemieux: I want a rematch with Golovkin

    08:13, 17 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion 27-year-old David Lemieux is going to return to the ring in Montreal on March 12. His opponent is 28-year-old Mexican James De la Rosa. This fight is going to be Lemieux's first after his loss to Gennady Golovkin last October, Sports.kz informs referring to Allboxing.ru.

    Besides, Lemieux wants a rematch with Gennady Golovkin.

    "Honestly speaking, Golovkin needed a fight with me more I needed it. But being a champion I wanted to fight him. I wanted to fight the best. Now being former champion I still want to fight the best, I want to fight Golovkin. I want my title back. I plan to become the champion again in 2016," he said.

