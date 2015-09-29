D. Lemieux: I will leave Madison Square Garden with my championship belts on October 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian boxer David Lemieux prepares for the fight against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin in his hometown Montreal where he told BoxingScene.com about his mindset before the fight, Sports.kz informs.

"I am David, he is Goliath, you know the history... No kidding, it will be a series test, he is a tough opponent. But I am ready. I am going to fight and win. I am motivated and ready for the fight. I have to pay attention to many details in a fight against such opponent as Golovkin, because he is a very talented boxer. I looked at it from so many different angles that there are no surprises left for me. Me and my team are training hard preparing for the fight. This has been my best training camp in my career. We are ready and guns are loaded (laughs).

I watched many of his fights, I know that he likes to stage shows, but we will see what he is going to do when he faces someone like himself. This is going to be a war.

I predict it will be a historic evening and I will leave Madison Square Garden with my championship belts," D. Lemieux said.