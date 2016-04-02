D. Nazarbayeva proposed to invite foreign specialists to universities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva doubted the effectiveness of short-term training of Kazakhstani specialists in foreign countries.

"I do not believe in the effectiveness of short-term trainings of Kazakhstani specialists in foreign countries. What can they possibly learn in two weeks' or two months' time?" D. Nazarbayeva told at the meeting with rectors of universities of Kazakhstan.

In this regard, D. Nazarbayeva ordered to develop a better mechanism of education of Kazakhstani specialists and students abroad.

"I believe it would be more effective to invite foreign specialists to Kazakhstan for a year or two to help to develop the education sphere. I think this is a more effective way to do it," D. Nazarbayeva said.