ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater, bronze medal winner at the Olympic Games in Sochi, Four Continents Championships 2015 winner, triumphant of the 7th Winter Asian Games, three-time champion of Kazakhstan Denis Ten posted a video of his training on Instagram.

"Can't say that I'm a big fan of the Periscope app. I like these types of videos much more...," he wrote on the Instgram posting the video.