D. Ten's 11th at Figure Skating World Championships in Boston

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner of the Sochi Olympics Denis Ten finished 11th at the Figure Skating World Championships in Boston.

After the short program he had 78.55 points, which was enough for the 12th place. He showed the same result after the free program totaling 151.58 points. His overall total made 230.13 points.

Spanish Javier Fernandez (314.93) became the world champion in Boson, Yuzuru Hanyu (295.17) was second and Chinese Boyang Jin (270.99) finished third.