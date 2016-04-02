  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    D. Ten's 11th at Figure Skating World Championships in Boston

    10:26, 02 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bronze medal winner of the Sochi Olympics Denis Ten finished 11th at the Figure Skating World Championships in Boston.

    After the short program he had 78.55 points, which was enough for the 12th place. He showed the same result after the free program totaling 151.58 points. His overall total made 230.13 points.

    Spanish Javier Fernandez (314.93) became the world champion in Boson, Yuzuru Hanyu (295.17) was second and Chinese Boyang Jin (270.99) finished third.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Figure skating News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!