    D. Ulanov won silver medal at Russian President&#39;s Cup

    13:38, 13 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IWF Russian Federation President's Cup took pace in Grozny, Sports.kz informs.

    Russian weightlifter Adam Maligov won the 94 kg category, Kazakhstani Denis Alanov was second and Belarusian Alexander Venskel finished third.

    The top three results of the 94 kg category:

    1. Adam Maligov (Russia) - 397 (178+219)

    2. Denis Ulanov (Kazakhstan) - 394 (175+219)

    3. Alexander Venksel (Belarus) - 380 (167+213)

