D. Wade: Golovkin is not Superman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dominic Wade, the next opponent of Gennady Golovkin, shared his expectations regarding the upcoming fight with GGG in a telephone conversation with LA Times, Sports.kz informs.

"I do not think that he is the Superman. He is human, just like me. Therefore I am ready for this challenge. This is my chance to shock the world and I want to do it. When my manager Al Haymon called me and offered this fight, all I could say was "Let's do this". Dominic said.