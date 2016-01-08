Daesh claims responsibility for deadly Libya blast

TRIPOLI. KAZINFORM - Earlier in the day, a car bomb had exploded at a military training camp in the city of Zliten, killing 70.

More than 100 people were present for a military training.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil for years after the Arab Spring protests in early 2011 led to a civil war, and a western military intervention helped Islamic rebels overthrow the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The instability that has plagued Libya since 2011 has facilitated the emergence of numerous militant groups, including Daesh. Daesh is a designated terrorist organization that is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

