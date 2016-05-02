Daesh-linked militants, detained in Morocco, planned terrorist attacks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The militants arrested in Morocco's Nador last week with ties to the Daesh militant group were planning attacks in Brussels, local media reported.

On Friday, reports emerged that three suspected members of an extremist cell with ties to the Daesh were detained in northeast of Morocco.

According to Le360 news portal's Sunday report, citing intelligence sources, the detainees were in constant contact with Daesh members in Iraq for staging terrorist attacks in Brussels. Other targets included military objects, a police station and an airport in Nador.

The Daesh militant group controls large areas of Syria and Iraq and is banned in many countries, including Russia. The group is notorious for its brutality and human rights violations, as well as for recruiting people from all over the world via social networks through which it spreads its radical ideology and urges young people to join the group.

