Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 746 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total caseload to 163,019, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

With 120 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty city is the only area to report the triple-digit number. Atyrau region has registered the highest double-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 73, followed by Pavlodar region that has reported 65 cases.

63 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region as well as in Kostanay region, 59 in Akmola region, 55 in Nur-Sultan city, 52 in North Kazakhstan region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Karaganda region, 38 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Shymkent city, 16 in Zhambyl region, 10 in Mangistau and Aktobe regions each, and 8 in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions each.