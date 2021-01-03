  • kz
    Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 714 in Kazakhstan

    10:10, 03 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count has dropped to 714, from 747 in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported most number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 103. Pavlodar region follows with 92. Atyrau region has registered the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – at 81.

    63 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 59 – in Akmola region as well as Kostanay region, 57 – in North Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Almaty region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 31 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Mangistau region.

    The four regions including Kyzylorda (7), Turkestan (9), Aktobe (4), and Zambyl (8) regions have reported single-digit numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 156,934.


