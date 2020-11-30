Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 794 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 794 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, down from 826 COVID-19 cases in the previous day, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the website coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 125, down from 135 reported the previous day. The triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions - 121 and 108, respectively.

With 91, Akmola region has had the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by Kostanay region – 87 and Almaty city – 70.

54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Nur-Sultan city, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Almaty region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region.

Fresh daily coronavirus cases have remained in single digits in the city of Shymkent – 4, Aktobe region – 3, and Turkestan region as well as in Mangistau region – 1.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 131,659.