    Daily COVID-19 recoveries increased sharply in Kazakhstan

    08:48, 10 November 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 326 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, more from 175 reported in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Once again most of fresh recoveries have been found in East Kazakhstan region – 78.

    Akmola region and the city of Nur-Sultan have reported the second and third highest recovered cases of COVID-19 – 67 and 62, respectively.

    49 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region, 15 - in Aktobe region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Kostanay region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.

    The country has so far registered 108,169 recovered cases of COVID-19.


