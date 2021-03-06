Daily number of COVID-19 recoveries at 742 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 742 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 201,182, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in West Kazakhstan region - 105. Nur-Sultan city, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions have reported 89 daily recoveries each. 81 have defeated COVID-19 in Akmola region in the past day.

North Kazakhstan has reported 69 daily recoveries, Karaganda region – 53, Almaty city – 48, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions – 27 each, Atyrau region – 17, Aktobe region – 16, Zhambyl region – 11, Kyzylorda region – 9, Mangistau region – 8, Zhymkent city – 3, and Turkestan region -1.

In total, the country has reported 201,182 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.



