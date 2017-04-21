Daily oil output at Kashagan to reach 370,000 barrels by 2017 end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of the year, daily oil output at Kashagan will make 370,000 barrels.

“The project was launched on November 1, 2016, while oil production started in September. Daily output volume was increased from 75,000 to 200,000 tonnes. 2mln tonnes of oil have been extracted for now. By the end of the year, we plan to increase oil output to 370,000 barrels per day,” CEO of KasMunayGas National Company Sauat Mynbayev said.

According to him, the capacity of ground infrastructure at Kashagan will allow to process 450,000 barrels per day, in case if the project on gas re-injecting into the reservoirs is launched. However, no decision was taken regarding this issue.

“Nevertheless, the maximum capacity with the existing infrastructure is 370,000 barrels per day. And we expect that this amount will be reached by the end of the year,” added the Minister.