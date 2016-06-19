Daimler to begin assembling Mercedes vehicles near Moscow 2018
"I can confirm a special investment contract is with the ministry of industry and trade," he said. "The plant would be in the Moscow region, near Sheremetyevo (where an international airport is)."
"We hope, the contract would be signed soon, and first vehicles would be ready in 2018 already," the governor said.
The planned capacity of the plant is 25,000 vehicles a year. The facility will produce five models of series S, E, ML, GL, and A.
A special investment contract is a new mechanism for support of the industry, where businesses opening production facilities in Russia will enjoy stable terms, tax and other preferences for ten years. Companies' investments should make at least 750 million rubles (some 11,582,117 U.S. dollars). The new mechanism stimulates foreign and Russian companies to launching new projects in Russia with high level of localization.
Kazinform refers to TASS