Dainius Pavalkis named as Provost of Kazakh medical university

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ex-Lithuanian government official is set to helm the Kazakh National Medical University, Kazinform reports.

Former Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Lithuania Dainius Pavalkis has been named the first Provost of the Kazakh National Medical University.



As a provost Pavalkis will be responsible for academic, research and clinical activities.



Professor Pavalkis is a graduate of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences and Clinical Residency of the Moscow Research Institute of Proctology. In 1986-2012 he was a practicing surgeon proctologist. He served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Lithuania in 2012-2015. Professor Pavalkis also worked at Kaunas Clinics and was advisor to Kaunas Mayor.