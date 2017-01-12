Dakar: Astana Motorsports tech support vehicle flopped down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dakar remains still the most unpredictable and rough race on the planet. The crew of Artur Ardavichus, Astana Motorsports, was the only to arrive to the bivouac in Chilecito.

Reportedly a massive landslide caused by thunderstorms happened in the morning on the road used to join the bivouac, 40 kilometers north of Jujuy, 160kms away from Salta, hitting the village of Volcan. "We were left for overnight on the road. I guess the whole world now knows that the landslide has destroyed the entire road and village here. We receive different information about the victims, - Astana Motorsports leader Artur Ardavichus said.The information about the vehicle incident has made us upset also. The technical support vehicle which accompanies Denis Berezovskiy's car crew has flopped down. The driver of the 26-ton vehicle lost control and it went down to the scarp and flopped down. The technical support group tried to fix it as much as they could in the current conditions, however total mechanical service was impossible due to lack of the required electronic equipment.The truck MAN TGS of Kazakhstan's team had all service procedures and is ready for the start."The crew number 333 and the technical support crew have not arrived to the bivouac yet. In a few hours the next stage begins. We are in big tension. We have made 1,120 km of mountain serpentine within 14 hours till Chilecito. It has been a long driving. We just close eyes for a couple of hours of nap and start off again", said Ardavichus. Today on January 12 the tenth stage of the Dakar begins from Chilecito to San-Juan (Argentina). The total length is 751 km including 449 km of the selective section.