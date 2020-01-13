Dakar stage 8 in offset of motorcycles cancelled in memory of the deceased racer Gonçalves

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - The decease of Paulo Gonçalves during Sunday's stage 7 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir has left the entire Dakar, especially the bikers, in shock.

Paulo, a beloved figure of the rally, was immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him.

After meeting the riders and making a decision together with the entire motorbike family, the organisers have decided to cancel stage 8 for the motorbikes and quads category, which was supposed to take place on a loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir, in order to give the riders time to mourn their friend.

The entire Dakar family came together to pay tribute to Paulo at the briefing the day before.

Source: DAKAR