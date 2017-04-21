Dalenov becomes First Vice Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Dalenov has been appointed as First Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the governmental decree, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press service.

Born in 1975, Mr. Dalenov is a graduate of the Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey.



He began his professional career as a chief specialist at the Ministry of Public Revenue of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1999. Three years later he transferred to the Ministry of Finance to work as a head of the current revenue department. After that he held various posts at the ministry up until 2005. He became Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 11, 2008.



Mr. Dalenov is married with three kids. He is a member of the Nur Otan Party.