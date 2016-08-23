Damage caused by corruption crimes reached 9.5 bln tenge in H1 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,644 corruption crimes were revealed in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2016, according to Chief of the Investigation Department of the National Bureau for Countering Corruption Sergey Perov.

In his words, 1,038 criminal cases on the crimes revealed were sent to courts. These are: bribe taking – 377, giving bribe – 114, embezzlement – 238, fraud – 63, pseudo-entrepreneurship – 8, actions related to compiling invoices for unperformed works and undelivered goods – 2, legalization of criminally-obtained cash and other property – 4, economic contraband – 1, abuse of power – 14, illegal entrepreneurship – 4, obstructing legal entrepreneurship activity – 5, bribery facilitation – 15, forgery – 322, failure to act at service – 4, abuse of authority – 10.

The amount of the damage caused by these crimes to the state is estimated at 9.5 bln tenge.