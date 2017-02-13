Damascus confirmed participation in Astana Syria talks on Feb 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Damascus has confirmed its intention to participate in Astana Syria talks on February 15-16, RIA Novosti reports citing Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad.

On Saturday, the Kazakh MFA informed that the delegations of the Syrian government, armed opposition, UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura as well as the representatives of the U.S. and Jordan had been invited to the meeting.

“Yes, we will participate in the meeting,” the Syrian Ambassador confirmed and added that he will left for Astana on Monday.