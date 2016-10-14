Dan Ambrose: Golovkin will have to overpay to fight Jacobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxingnews24.com observer Dan Ambrose believes that Daniel Jacobs' team will push hard to get as much money as possible for the fight with undefeated Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to Ambrose, if they don't get a big paycheck, they will pull out of the fight.

"It would be interesting to know that the magic number is that WBA (Regular) middleweight champ Jacobs and his team are looking for in order to sign for the fight. 75/25 obviously isn't going to get the fight made. I wouldn't be surprised if Jacobs' management wont's sign for anything less than 65/35. They know they can sit it out and wait for Golovkin vs. Canelo so they can get a big payday against the winner of that fight. Golovkin would be overpaying Jacobs to the extreme if he gives him a 65/35 split, but he might need to," Ambrose wrote.

"If Golovkin wants Jacobs' scalp to add to his collection, he will need to pay for it. Jacobs isn't just going to give him his scalp for a small cut of the pie. He obviously knows that his career won't be in great shape if he gets blasted out by Golovkin. That's why I see Jacobs and his management pushing hard for as much money as possible for the Golovkin fight now. If they don't get it, then they'll pull out of the fight and wait on the Golovkin vs. Canelo fight to conclude before making a big play to fight the winner of that match," he added.