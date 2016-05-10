Dan Rafael: 78% of fans wait for GGG vs. Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ESPN Observer Dan Rafael launched a poll in his Twitter account to define which fight boxing fans want to see most, Sports.kz informs.

The journalist offered three versions: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez, Sergey Kovalev vs. Andre Ward and rematch of Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather.

The GGG vs. Canelo fight gained 78% of votes. Two other bouts gathered 10% and 12% respectively. As many as 12 000 respondents participated in the online poll.

Earlier, Canelo said he was ready to fight with Golovkin in a 160-pound category which may accelerate the organization of the event. It is expected that they will meet in September 2016.