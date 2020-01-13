Dana Abai, dara Abai expo kicks off in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The regional museum of fine arts in Karaganda opened the Dana Abai, dara Abai exhibition, dated to 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker.

It features more than 30 drawings and pieces of art of the museum’s collection. The key exponents are the portrait of the poet by Toleugali Kenesbayev and work of Veniamin Shamshin The words of Abai.

One of the milestone dates of 2020 is 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet. The museum is expected to hold classes devoted to Abai throughout the year. It will be held in two languages.

The exhibition is open to the public until January 20.