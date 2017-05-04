Dance parade to greet guests of EXPO-2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A parade of professional dancers will greet guests of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana every day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

150 dancers were selected through a rigorous casting in Astana back in April. Their performance for the exhibition was choreographed by French specialist Jean Marc Chastel.



"He organized the parade for the opening ceremony of Disneyland in Paris. The parade will greet the guests of the exhibition every day from June 10 till September 10, 2017. Dancers from many cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana and Almaty, will be a part of the parade. They will live and work in Astana for the duration of the exhibition," one of the organizers of the dance parade Yulia Bityukova told Kazinform correspondent.