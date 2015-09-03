Dancer from Astana wows Russian talent show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Madina Beisekeyeva from Astana has blown away judges of Russian TV talent show TANTSY (Russian analogue of the American dance competition So you think you can dance) with her moves.

Madina auditioned for the show in Novosibirsk, Russia and took the audience's breath away with her dance routine. She received four yeses from the judges and a place in the next round of the show. "I was greatly surprise how the audience and the judging panel reacted! Their words were so inspiring! I would like to thank everyone for support!" Madina wrote in her official VKontakte page after the video of her performance went viral.