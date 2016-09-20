Dancers of Belarus' Bolshoi win third prize at International Ballet Competition in Astana

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Alexandra Chizhik and Konstantin Geronik, lead dancers of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus, have been awarded third prize at the 3rd International Ballet Competition in Astana. The Kazakh capital hosted the event from 10 to 17 September, BelTA learned from the Belarusian theater.

The competition brought together ballet dancers from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Japan and other countries. Astana Opera was the venue of the international cultural forum.

The program of the competition was designed in such a way as to enable the contestants to demonstrate all their talents and skills. In the first round, the dancers performed variations and duets from classical ballets. The second round featured contemporary choreography.



The 3rd International Ballet Competition was held by the private Fund for Development and Support of Ballet and National Dance at the premises of the Astana Opera State Opera and Ballet Theater, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.