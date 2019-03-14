Daneliya Tuleshova fails to reach The World's Best finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova failed to make it to the finals of The World's Best, an American talent show, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the semifinals, Daneliya sang "What About Us" by P!nk. However, she was unsuccessful in convincing the judges that she was better than Indian contestant Lydian Nadhaswaram.

This is not to say that the jury did not like Daneliya's performance - they applauded and sang along with the singer from Kazakhstan. Moreover, the audience even got on their feet after her performance.

"The richness of her voice and the strength of it... I feel so privileged to watch the beginning...I can say in the future, I was there, when Daneliya became a superstar," said RuPaul, one of the contest judges.







The finalists were Lydian Nadhaswaram and taekwondo group Kukkiwon (Republic of Korea). The Indian pianist won the talent contest.



Earlier, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen quitted The World's Best.