    Daneliya Tuleshova: new music video released

    16:01, 12 March 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova presented a new music video for Kanikuly off-line (Vacations offline) feature film, Kazinform reports.

    The Instagram account of the 12-year-old singer reads.

    The singer uploaded the full version of the video in Russian and Kazakh jointly with Alvin Today rapper on YouTube. The new music video garnered more than 15,000 views in 24 hours.

    Kanikuly off-line (Vacations offline) feature film is directed by Rulsan Aikun. It depicts the story of three friends who decided to start up their own business.

    The film release is scheduled for March 21.

    Kazakhstan Culture Entertainment
