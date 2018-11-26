Daneliya Tuleshova stands 6th at Junior Eurovision 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 13-year-old vocalist from Poland Roksana Węgiel became the winner of the 16th Junior Eurovision Song Contest held in Minsk, Belarus. Her song Anyone I Want To Be and a spectacular show at the Minsk Arena brought her 215 points, Kazinform reports.

Angélina from France with the song Jamais Sans Toi stands second with 203 points.



Australian Jael with the song Champion came third in a final score with 201 points.



Kazakhstan made its Junior Eurovision debut with 12-year-old Daneliya Tuleshova who gathered 171 points and ranked the 6th with the song Ozine Sen (Believe in Yourself).



It should be noted that online audience voting counted for 50% of the participants' final scores, while the other 50% came from the national juries which included 3 adults (music professionals) and 2 children. So, as per juries' voting, Daneliya was placed the 8th with 68 points. In online audience voting she ranked the 3rd with 103 points.