Daneliya Tuleshova to sing for Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision Song Contest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Daneliya Tuleshova will defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Halyk Arena in Almaty hosted the selection gala concert.

By voting, the viewers of Khabar TV Channel, which aired the concert, and the jury composed of prominent singers Roza Rymbayeva, Tamara Asar, Madina Sadvakasova, TV host Lyala Sultankyzy, and CEO of Khabar Agency Alan Azhibayev decided on who will represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Having gained 22 points, 12-year-old Daneliya Tuleshova won the national selection. She sang "Ozine Sen" song (the music by Ivan Lopukhov, and the lyrics by Kamila Dairova, Daneliya Tuleshova, and Artyom Kuzmenkov).

Each of 10 finalists participating in the selection received gifts and certificates from Khabar Agency. All the proceeds from the voting will be provided to Zdorovaya Aziya ("Healthy Asia") Foundation to help kids with cancer.

It should be mentioned that starting January 1, 2016, Khabar Agency is an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union. Therefore, it is entitled to conduct national selection and exclusive broadcast of the song contest in Kazakhstan, and nominate a candidate from the country.

Minsk, the capital of Belarus, will host the contest on November 25. Young musical talents aged 9 to 14 from 20 countries will compete there.