Dangerous heatwave coming to W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will maintain the unstable weather pattern in most of Kazakhstan on June 27. Rains with thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hail are expected. Only the west of the country will see no precipitation, Kazhydromet Weather Service says.

In Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, winds will strengthen up to 15-25 m/s, and hail is possible. Patchy fog is expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions at night.

The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Plus, Karaganda, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions may see hail.

Due to hot weather, there is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.