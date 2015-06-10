Dani Alves signs new two-year contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM - Manchester United's hopes of signing the Brazil defender Dani Alves have been dealt a major blow after Barcelona announced the 32-year-old has signed a new two-year contract.

United had made Alves one of their primary targets this summer and believed they were in pole position to sign him. However, with the former Sevilla player given until 5pm BST on Tuesday to make a decision over his future with several other offers on the table, a statement from Barcelona confirmed that Alves will remain at the Camp Nou for the time being. "FC Barcelona announces that Dani Alves has accepted the proposal of the Club for the renewal of his contract, which expires on 30 June," it read. Tens of thousands of fans attend a victory parade and stadium celebration on Sunday after Barcelona were crowned champions of Europe for a fifth time. Kazinform refers to The Guardian .

"The new agreement linking the two parties will run for two more seasons, until 30 June 2017, plus an optional third season."